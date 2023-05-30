Climate Summit to Be Held in New Glasgow this Weekend

A full-day Climate Summit will be held this weekend at the Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow. It takes place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The non-profit organization Atlantic Infrastructure Management Network is working with municipalities across all four Atlantic provinces to organize five regional summits including the one in Pictou County. Participating in the local summit are the Towns of New Glasgow, Pictou, Stellarton, Trenton, Westville and the Municipality of Pictou County.

New Glasgow’s Climate Change and Sustainability Manager, Rachel Mitchell, says representatives from all the municipal units in the county and the Pictou Landing First Nation will be at the session. Mitchell says all are welcome, including businesses, organizations, and area residents.

The summit will have a variety of panel discussions and presentations on climate action, energy efficiency, climate impacts and projections in Pictou County, health impacts, Indigenous perspectives on climate actions, and youth perspectives on climate education. The keynote speaker to the summit is Meteorologist Cindy Day.

If interested you can pre-register for the summit, or show up in person. A link to register can be found by following this link: https://www.aimnetwork.ca/pc-climate-summit