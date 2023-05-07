Close to 1,000 to graduate at St. FX Spring Convocation Today

Years of study come to a close for about one thousand graduating St. FX University students.

Today is Spring Convocation, where the school will confer degrees and diplomas in two ceremonies. This morning’s convocation is for graduates in Education, Arts, Business Administration and Music. This afternoon’s convocation is for graduates in Science, Nursing, Human Kinetics, Human Nutrition, Arts and Science, Engineering, Applied Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

St. FX will also confer two honourary degrees, including

the former director of the Coady Institute, John Gaventa, and a leader in health promotion Dr. Irving Rootman. Gaventa will speak at the morning convocation, while Rootman will address graduates at the afternoon with a pre-recorded message.