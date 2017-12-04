Close to 900 senior St. FX Students receive their X-Ring

Sunday was a big day for senior students due to graduate in the spring at St. FX. At a ceremony at the Keating Centre, almost 900 students received their class ring, better known as the X-Ring.

The guest speaker for the event was 1996 graduate Robyn Tingley, CEO of the Saint John based consulting firm GlassSky. Tingley was recently recognized as one of Canada’s 100 top powerful women.

Tingley told students by receiving the X-ring, they are becoming part of a unique community. She says St. FX is bigger than all of us.

Senior class co-president Alex Corrigan recalled a conversation he had with a Coady International Institute participant who told him the most memorable learning experiences are from fellow students. Corrigan says St. FX students spend more time with each other than in any other university in the country, and with that come many benefits. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/CORRIGAN.mp3 Corrigan hopes that when students look at their X-Ring, they will remember the most important truths they’ve learned.

This year’s honourary X-Ring, given to a member of the St. FX community who best exemplifies the Xaverian spirit was awarded to Human Kinetics professor Roy Ramussen, a member of faculty for almost 50 years.