Close to 950 St. FX Senior Class Students Receive their X-Ring

It was an exciting day for members of the Senior Class at St. FX University.  At a special ceremony, close to 950 senior class students received their class ring, better known as the X-Ring.

For the first time in the history of the X-Ring Ceremony, the guest speaker was a member of the senior class, Emma Nolan, an Honours student in Bachelor of Arts and Science program.

Emma Nolan speaking at X-Ring (St. FX University photo)

 

She remembers the start of her university career in the fall of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with strict quarantine rules and mask mandates.    She shared an essay she wrote in capturing the Alumni Recognition Award last year on what a student at St. FX means to her.  Nolan remembered some of those on campus whose influence she will carry long after graduation, professors, colleagues at X-Patrol and friends she made through Best Buddies as well as the Sisters of St. Martha at Wellspring.

Nolan says despite the University’s small size the X-Ring symbolizes something greater than a larger school could boast, by linking alumni all over the world.

The senior class also presented an honourary X-Ring to long-time St. FX employee Robert “Rocky” MacDougall.  MacDougall began his career at StFX in 1988, at the campus bookstore then moving to the mailroom where he made his mark as a dedicated worker and friend to countless students, staff and faculty.


