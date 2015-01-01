Close to 950 St. FX Senior Class Students Receive their X-Ring

It was an exciting day for members of the Senior Class at St. FX University. At a special ceremony, close to 950 senior class students received their class ring, better known as the X-Ring.

For the first time in the history of the X-Ring Ceremony, the guest speaker was a member of the senior class, Emma Nolan, an Honours student in Bachelor of Arts and Science program.

She remembers the start of her university career in the fall of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with strict quarantine rules and mask mandates. She shared an essay she wrote in capturing the Alumni Recognition Award last year on what a student at St. FX means to her. Nolan remembered some of those on campus whose influence she will carry long after graduation, professors, colleagues at X-Patrol and friends she made through Best Buddies as well as the Sisters of St. Martha at Wellspring.

Nolan says despite the University’s small size the X-Ring symbolizes something greater than a larger school could boast, by linking alumni all over the world.

The senior class also presented an honourary X-Ring to long-time St. FX employee Robert “Rocky” MacDougall. MacDougall began his career at StFX in 1988, at the campus bookstore then moving to the mailroom where he made his mark as a dedicated worker and friend to countless students, staff and faculty.