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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Closure of the Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital Extended until Monday, June 1st

May 26, 2026 | Local News

There’s been an extension  in the closure of the Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston.
It was scheduled to re-open Wednesday.  Nova Scotia Health officials now say it will remain closed until next Monday, June first at 8 am.
Virtual urgent care is available on-site from 8 am to 6 pm today Tuesday) until Friday.  Hours are subject to change.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.  For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reach 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year