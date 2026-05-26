Closure of the Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital Extended until Monday, June 1st

There’s been an extension in the closure of the Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston.

It was scheduled to re-open Wednesday. Nova Scotia Health officials now say it will remain closed until next Monday, June first at 8 am.

Virtual urgent care is available on-site from 8 am to 6 pm today Tuesday) until Friday. Hours are subject to change.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reach 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.