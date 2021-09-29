Listen Live
Province announces COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate for Health C...4:09 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Tim Houston announced a vaccination mandate for health care workers, long term care workers, and others. Vaccinations will be mandatory for those working in long term care facilities, school teachers as well as school staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers, workers in residential facilities and day programs, Department of community service workers, […]
Province Identifies 41 New Cases of COVID-192:56 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 224, with 12 people in hospital and 2 in the ICU. There are 32 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Northern Zone, three cases in Eastern Zone and two […]
X-Men Soccer ranked #4 in the Country, X-Women Rugby sits Ni...8:46 am | Read Full Article
The U Sports national rankings are out and the St.FX men’s soccer team jumped into the number four position. Last week, the team sat in the six spot. The X Women rugby team remain in the top ten and now sit ninth. The x football team also received votes. Facebook Twitter