Clyde Teasdale's bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Guysborough County Property Among Six New Protected areas th...1:49 pm | Read Full Article
Public consultations on six new protected areas in the province should attract some local interest with one property. Among the properties the province is seeking comment from Nova Scotians is the Archibald Lake Wilderness Area in Guysborough County. It’s a 684 hectare property, which includes woodlands, lakes and several small wetlands in the watershed of […]
Richmond County RCMP Charge Two Men follow a Home Disturbanc...1:17 pm | Read Full Article
Richmond County RCMP say two men are facing charges following a disturbance at a home on Chapel Island Road. RCMP say when officers arrived at the house shortly before 11 Thursday evening, the home owner told police two men with a dog arrived, trying to sell drugs to her. The homeowner yelled at the two […]
Former Bulldogs, Crushers Head Coach Troy Ryan named Head Co...2:05 pm | Read Full Article
A former head coach of the Antigonish Junior A Bulldogs, Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Campbellton Tigers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League is now leading the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team. Hockey Canada says Troy Ryan will take over as head coach of the team, effective immediately. Ryan had been an assistant coach with the […]