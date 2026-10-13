Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey Fund-Raiser Collects more than $57,000 for the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society

An annual fund-raiser to assist the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society has been a huge success.

Seven years ago, Steven and Brian Eadie and neigbour Joey MacVicar partnered with Eden Valley Poultry, a chicken and turkey processing company in Berwick to come up with Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey, offering bagged frozen whole chicken and turkey.

Area residents who ordered picked up their poultry on October 3rd. This year, the event raised more than $57,000. MacVicar says that exceeds last year’s total by about $14,000.

Steven Eadie and MacVicar say it was remarkable this year, as the poultry boxes sold out quickly, with a waiting list.

There was also a 50/50 draw attached to the fund-raiser; with $7,100 going to the winner, with $14,000 sold in tickets

MacVicar says to date the event has raised about $210,000 for the Palliative Care Society.