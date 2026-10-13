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Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey Fund-Raiser Collects more than $57,000 for the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society

Oct 13, 2026 | Local News

An annual fund-raiser to assist the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society  has been a huge success.
Seven years ago, Steven and Brian Eadie  and neigbour Joey MacVicar partnered with Eden Valley Poultry, a chicken and turkey processing company in Berwick to come up with Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey, offering bagged frozen whole chicken and turkey.
Area residents who ordered picked up their poultry on October 3rd.  This year, the event raised more than $57,000.   MacVicar says that exceeds last year’s total by about $14,000.
Steven Eadie and MacVicar say it was remarkable this year, as the poultry boxes sold out quickly, with a waiting list.
There was also a 50/50 draw attached to the fund-raiser; with $7,100 going to the winner, with $14,000 sold in tickets
MacVicar says to date the event has raised about $210,000 for the Palliative Care Society.
MacVicar says the fund-raiser also benefits a second charity, as they have reached out to local businesses, encouraging them to purchase a poultry box and donate it to the Antigonish Community Food Bank.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.