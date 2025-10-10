Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey Fundraiser for Paliative Care raises more than $43,000

An annual fundraiser for the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society has been declared a success.

Steven and Brian Eadie along with neighbour Joey MacVicar partnered with Eden Valley Poultry, a chicken and turkey processing company in Berwick to offer bagged frozen whole chicken and turkey. MacVicar and Steven Eadie say through their entity, Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey, they raised $43,565 this year.

MacVicar and Eadie say this fund-raiser has climbed steadily over the years.

MacVicar and Eadie say an added benefit this year is that several local businesses, in lieu of donating a door prize, bought a box of poultry and then donated that box to the food bank.