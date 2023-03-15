Co-Leader of Green Party Elizabeth May to Speak at St. FX Wednesday Evening

The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Distinguished Speakers Series Presents MP

Elizabeth May, in person on tonight at 7 pm in Mulroney Hall 2070.

The co-leader of the Green Party of Canada will discuss The Planet is On Fire – Can the Canadian Federation respond or Do our Provincial-Federal Squabbles Threaten our Future?

May is a lifelong environmental advocate and served as Leader of the Green Party of Canada from 2006 to 2019. She is the Green Party of Canada’s first elected Member of Parliament and is the Parliamentary Leader of the Green caucus.

When asked about what she has to say to residents, May called it an honour to be a part of the distinguished speaker lecture series. She said she wants to bring something novel forward and something people don’t hear every day, adding she plans to speak about the relationship between the provincial and federal governments.

Residents are asked to join in person or visit MulroneyInstitute.ca to watch via Zoom.