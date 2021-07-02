Coaches with Local Ties named to Coaching Staffs of Team Nova Scotia Hockey Teams for 2023 Canada Winter Games

Hockey Nova Scotia has announced it’s coaching staffs for the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. The head coaches and assistants on both the men’s and women’s teams have ties to the local area.

The head coach of the women’s team is Chris Larade of Cheticamp. Larade is head coach of the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey team. Another local who will be joining Larade behind the bench as an assistant is Lisa MacLean of Inverness. MacLean is with Hockey Nova Scotia’s High Performance program.

Other assistant coaches with the women’s team include Sonya Lynk of Sydney River, head coach of the Cape Breton Lynx of the Maritime Major Under 18 Female Hockey League; and Middle Sackville’s Savannah Newton, an assistant coach with the Dalhousie Tigers Women’s Hockey Team.

The head coach of the men’s team is Nick MacNeil of Creignish. MacNeil is head coach of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League. Joining MacNeil as an assistant is Zack MacQueen, an assistant coach with the St. FX Hockey X-Men. Also named as an assistant coach is Tim Boyce of Halifax, head coach of the Halifax McDonald’s of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League.