Coaching changes announced for Upcoming Season for X-Men Hockey

STFX Director of Athletics & Recreation Leo MacPherson announced upcoming changes to

coaching roles within the X-Men Hockey program, effective September 4th.

Current head coach Brad Peddle has accepted an NHL professional opportunity with the Columbus Blue Jackets as an amateur scout but will maintain general manager duties of the X-Men Hockey program. Current assistant coaches David Stewart and Sean Donovan will assume associate head coaching responsibilities, while recently hired Daniel Nikandrov (NICK-en-Drahv) will maintain his role as the full-time assistant coach of the team.

Peddle has been at the helm of the X-Men for the past 18 years, amassing a 311-273-2 coaching record in regular season and playoff games and a 371-313-7 career coaching record including non-conference games. Peddle’s STFX squads have never missed an AUS playoff berth and he’s led his teams to eight U SPORTS national championship appearances.