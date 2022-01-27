Coady Institute Accepting Applications for Indigenous Women in Community Leadership Program

St. FX University’s Coady Institute is preparing to launch this year’s Indigenous Women in

Community Leadership certificate program. The program has been at the Coady for more than a decade, but it wasn’t offered the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A programming teaching staff member with the Coady Intitute’s Circle of Abundance, Krista Hanscomb says it would like to see an increased enrollment of Indigenous Women from this region.

The deadline to apply is February 10th; more information on the program can be found on the Coady’s web site.

The on-campus portion of the program begins at the end of May. After two weeks at the Coady, participants will return to their communities to work on a project they have selected. They will return to the Coady at the end of September to report on their project and graduate.