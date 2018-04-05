Coady Institute and Antigonish Representatives attend Major United Nations Conference

gathering is organized by the the Commission on the Status of Women, a U-N organization that promotes gender equality and the empowerment of women. Representatives from the Coady International Institute and Antigonish were recently at the United Nations in New York for a major conference. The annualgathering is organized by the the Commission on the Status of Women, a U-N organization that promotes gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Lucille Harper of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre was part of the Canadian delegation at the main conference.

Eileen Alma of the Coady’s International Centre for Women’s Leadership was part of a parallel conference involving a number of non-governmental organizations, societies and associations and women’s groups. Alma says the Coady delegation included five Indigenous Women graduates of its leadership programs who were part of a panel.

Alma says an added bonus is they were able to connect with a number of Coady alumni who were in New York for the conference.