Coady Institute and the Atlantic Council for Cooperation Hosts Event for International Development Week At St. FX University Saturday

The Coady Institute and the Atlantic Council for Cooperation will mark the final day of International Development Week by hosting a public conversation with Elizabeth Spehar, the United Nations assistant secretary general for Peace building and peace support, at STFX University tomorrow.

One such event, titled The Future of Multilateralism for Peacebuilding, is taking place today in Halifax from 2-4 p.m., and Saturday’s event takes place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Dennis Hall of the Coady Institute.

Eileen Alma, executive director of the Coady Institute, said with what is happening in the world these days, it’s an opportune time to have a conversation with someone like Spehar about what people can do, the role Canada can play, and what the Coady can offer.

Alma said she is hoping people will come away from the discussion with a better understanding of the way the UN system is working and the importance of using a collaborative effort when it comes to encouraging peace around the world. She said Saturday’s conversation is open to everyone.