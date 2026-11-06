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Coady Institute and Connecting the Dots Network Organizing a series of People’s School Events

Nov 6, 2026 | Local News

The Coady Institute and Connecting the Dots Network have teamed up to launch a series of community conversations it calls People’s School.  The People’s School first began in the early days of the Antigonish Movement, as the St. FX Extension Department  organized public meetings on contemporary issues in local communities.
Coady Institute teaching staff member Pauline MacIntosh says on November 26th, they will bring together participants in four locations, Antigonish, Guysborough, Louisdale and Whycocomagh, connected virtually to discuss Reimagining Volunteerism.
The People’s School will run from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.  To register, visit the Coady Institute web site at coady.stfx.ca.  For more information call Pauline MacIntosh at 902-867-5130 or email pmacinto@stfx.ca.
MacIntosh says future sessions in the series through the Topshee Memorial Program are planned for the new year to discuss basic income and climate action.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.