Coady Institute has 68 Social Change Makers on Campus

The classrooms and hallways at St. FX University’s Coady Institute are quite busy these days.

There are now 68 social change makers from 22 countries studying on campus. This week, 43 participants arrived at the Coady to take part in one of three certificate courses. There are joining 16 participants in the Development Leadership Diploma Program and nine youth leaders from across the country in the Pathy Foundation Fellowship Program at the Institute.

This year marks a full return to on-campus educational program at the Coady following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social change members, committed to community development. have chosen to take a course on social entrepreneurship, feminist advocacy or climate change.