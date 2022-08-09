Coady Institute Hosting Female Leaders from Developing World for a Seven Week Program

St. FX University’s Coady Institute is hosting 18 female leaders from developing countries for a seven week program.

The program is called Global Change Leaders and is aimed at helping participants build their

leadership skills.

One of the participants is Vera Elikem Awuye, a senior program officer and Team Lead in gender and advocacy with International Needs Ghana. It is a Christian Non-Governmental Organization focused on interventions promoting the well-being and empowerment of children, adolescents and women, especially in rural areas.

Another participant is Nur Istifarini Handayani of Indonesia, an Independent Consultant for public-private-partnerships. She is a planning and development expert in environmental, social and governance practices and investments. Handayani says part of the reason she came to the Coady to study is to assist in identifying more opportunities for women in planning and development, particularly in rural areas.

The program continues on site at the Coady until August 24th.

When the participants return to their home countries they will have one-on-one mentoring from experienced women leaders for up to six months. The participants will also become part of a global alumnae network of women leaders.