Coady Institute hosting Seeds of Survival Online sessions

StFX’s Coady Institute and Seed Change are hosting Seeds of Survival online sessions February 28 and March 1.

Kate Green, a program manager with Seed Change, said the sessions are opportunities for people to hear directly from organizations and farmers from different parts of the world on how they are adjusting to serious issues around seeds and what they are able to grow in the context of climate and global changes. Green said they already have a number of people from around the world registered. The sessions will be translated into English, French, and Spanish.

People can register on the Coady Institute web site. Green said the session will also include opportunities for discussions and questions as well.