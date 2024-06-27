Listen Live

Coady Institute Participants to Meet the Public at East Coast Credit Union’s Community Corner in Antigonish

Jun 27, 2024

Local residents get a chance to meet more than 50 Coady Institute participants from 18 countries currently enrolled in three certificate programs this (Thursday) evening.
The event is called Welcoming the World, and will be held at the East Coast Credit Union’s Community Corner in Antigonish from 6 to 8 pm.  Everyone is welcome.

Coady participants from 2023 certificate programs at Orientation day

Coady Senior Development Executive Emilie Chiasson, says in the past, these welcome events were held at the institute, but they wanted to bring it out to the community.
Chiasson says the Coady comes alive when participants are on campus.

The President and CEO of the East Coast Credit Union, Ken Shea says it’s exciting to host the participants at the corner, a facility that was set up to bring community together.

Shea says says the credit union has a long association with the Institute.

 

The participants began their programs Monday.  They will be in Antigonish for three weeks.
The participants are here for three certificate courses; Asset -Based Community Led Development: Theory and Practice, Community-Led Solutions for Climate Change and Livelihood and Markets.


