Coady Institute Plans a Number of Events for International Development Week

The Coady Institute is recognizing International Development Week with a number of events. The theme for IDW 2025 is Building a Better World Together.

The Coady Institute has a series of events planned for each day, including the release of two short videos highlighting the institute`s work with the five project partners of Engage and with SeedChange and its partners on the Rural Women Cultivating Change project. They also plan to show off a new gallery wall with interpretive panels featuring Coady Institute’s largest ongoing project Engage! Women’s Empowerment and Active Citizenship.

The Coady is also sharing its most recent publication, a paper titled “Gender-based violence: Can a more comprehensive definition lead to better strategies for increasing women’s economic agency?”. On Tuesday, the Coady, the Maritimes-Guatemala Breaking the Silence Solidarity Network, and StFX Service Learning are hosting a pizza social for StFX students. The week will wrap up with a webinar titled Challenging Hegemony (Hoh-gem-oh-nee) in Development, that is part of the Coady Coffee House series

Brian Lazzuri, manager of marketing and communications with the Coady, said it is important to recognize there are different ways of reaching people.



Those interested in registering for the Coady Coffee House webinar or those 18-30 years old and interested in applying for the International Youth Internship Program can go to Coady Institute’s news and events page at coady.stfx.ca.