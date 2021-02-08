Coady Institute Plans Webinar on Social Enterprises for International Development Week

St. FX University’s Coady International Institute is marking International Development Week with a focus on Social Enterprises. The purpose International Development Week is to engage Canadians on global issues.

The Coady is planning a webinar on Social Enteprises featuring three graduates of the Institute. One of the facilitators of the webinar, Yogesh Ghore of the Coady, says one of the panelists is the vice-chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Pauline MacIntosh, program staff member at the university’s extension department.

Also speaking to the webinar is the leader of a group that helps Widows and Orphans in northern Ghana and the CEO of a company in Haiti that promotes local crafts. The webinar will be begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A link to register for the webinar can be found on the Coady Institute’s web site