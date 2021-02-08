Coady Institute Plans Webinar on Social Enterprises for International Development Week

with a focus on Social Enterprises. The purpose International Development Week is to engage Canadians on global issues.
St. FX University’s Coady International Institute is marking International Development Week
The Coady is planning a webinar on Social Enteprises featuring three graduates of the Institute. One of the facilitators of the webinar, Yogesh Ghore of the Coady, says one of the panelists is the vice-chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Pauline MacIntosh, program staff member at the university’s extension department.
Also speaking to the webinar is the leader of a group that helps Widows and Orphans in northern Ghana and the CEO of a company in Haiti that promotes local crafts. The webinar will be begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A link to register for the webinar can be found on the Coady Institute’s web site