Coady Institute Releases Five Year Strategic Plan

St. FX University’s Coady Institute has released its new five year strategic plan.

The Coady is made up two entities now operating under the same roof; the Coady International Institute and the St. FX Extention Department. The two merged in 2021.

The Institute’s Executive Director Eileen Alma, says among their plans is developing a for-credit Graduate Diploma in Community Led Development in collaboration with St. FX.

The plan outlines outcomes and actions for the next five years in the areas of education, partnership and community engagement, knowledge co-creation, St. FX connections, networks and sustainability. In a nod to the previous work of the Extension Department, the Coady is looking to develop People’s Schools.

Alma says in recent years during and following the COVID pandemic, more classes have moved online, in part because of the difficulty for international participants to obtain visas to travel to Canada. Alma says more courses are being brought to where the participants are.

Alma says as a result, that raises the question of the Coady’s presence it has on campus, and that is something the Institute is taking a hard look at. Alma says that means examining programming options including linkages to St. FX to ensure there continues to be participation in Antigonish.