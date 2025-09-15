Coady Institute to host a Session on Conflict Mediation and Peacebuilding in Communities

St. FX University’s Coady Institute will be exploring a timely topic tonight in a public forum; growing polarization in our communities.
The forum is entitled “How to Have Difficult Conversations: Lessons from Conflict Mediation and Community Peacebuilding”.
One of the panel members is Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa.
McGhie says a lot of the work her office has been doing is figuring out how do we break out of these cycles where there’s a feeling conversations featuring different points of view can’t take place
Joining McGhee in the panel is Digafie Debalke of the Coady Institute. The session will take place at 6:30 in room 342 of the Coady Institute.
For more information and to register, visit coady.stfx.ca.