Coady Institute to host a Session on Conflict Mediation and Peacebuilding in Communities

St. FX University’s Coady Institute will be exploring a timely topic tonight in a public forum; growing polarization in our communities.

The forum is entitled “How to Have Difficult Conversations: Lessons from Conflict Mediation and Community Peacebuilding”.

One of the panel members is Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa.

McGhie says a lot of the work her office has been doing is figuring out how do we break out of these cycles where there’s a feeling conversations featuring different points of view can’t take place

Joining McGhee in the panel is Digafie Debalke of the Coady Institute. The session will take place at 6:30 in room 342 of the Coady Institute.