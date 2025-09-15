Listen Live

Coady Institute to host a Session on Conflict Mediation and Peacebuilding in Communities

Sep 15, 2025 | Local News

St. FX University’s Coady Institute will be exploring a timely topic tonight in a public forum; growing polarization in our communities.
The forum is entitled “How to Have Difficult Conversations:  Lessons from Conflict Mediation and Community Peacebuilding”.

Coady Institute at St. FX University

One of the panel members is Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa.
McGhie says a lot of the work her office has been doing is figuring out how do we break out of these cycles where there’s a feeling conversations featuring different points of view can’t take place
Joining McGhee in the panel is Digafie Debalke of the Coady Institute.  The session will take place at 6:30 in room 342 of the Coady Institute.
For more information and to register, visit coady.stfx.ca.


