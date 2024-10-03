Coady Institute’s Coffee with Coady at Homecoming Changing to a Friday Evening Event

The Coady Institute’s Coffee with Coady event as part of St. FX University’s Homecoming is changing this year.

Traditionally, Coffee with Coady is held the Saturday morning of Homecoming where the Katherine Flemming International Development Award is presented.

The Coady’s Manager of Communications, Brian Lazurri says the Institute is replacing Coffee with Coady with a larger evening event Friday night. It will take place from 6 to 8 pm at the Coady’s Community Foyer and Marie Michael Library in the Institute’s main building. An announcement will be made about the future of the award at the event.

Lazurri says by moving the event to Friday night, it will engage more students and members of the local community.

There’s also a second event Friday, from 2:30 to 4 pm in Coady 150 called Movement Building with Coady Institute and St. FX: A Conversation with Global Women Leaders.

It will be a panel discussion featuring five women leaders and Coady graduates guiding gender equality and community change in India, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Bangladesh and Haiti