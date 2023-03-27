Coady Institute’s Development Leadership Diploma Program Returns with a Blended Model of Online and On-Campus Learning

The Coady Institute’s flagship Development Leadership Diploma program has returned.

However, the program is different since it was last offered in 2018, where programming was provided entirely on campus from the summer to early December.

Director of Programs Martha Fanjoy says the approximately 50 participants for the 2023 program have already begun their learning, with an online component.

Fanjoy says there are a number of reasons it has moved to a blended model including a growing shift to on-line learning, and challenges of being away from work and family for extended periods of time