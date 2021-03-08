Coady International Institute Announces Course Offerings for 2021-22

St. FX University’s Coady International Institute has announced its course offerings for 2021-22. The Coady’s Director of the International Centre for Women’s Leadership Eileen Alma says there are 15 courses planned, beginning in April. Alma say all courses will be offered on-line because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alma says some of the courses the Coady has offered in-person have now been adapted for on-line including Action Research for Citizen-Led Change and Asset Based and Citizen-Led Development. Alma says there are also some new courses such as Building Abundance in Indigenous Communities, a new Indigenous Women in Leadership Course and Adult Education in Learning. More in information about the program offerings can be found on the Coady Institute’s web site.