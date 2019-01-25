Coady International Institute Facing Changes as it Grapples with a Deficit

StFX University President Dr. Kent MacDonald issued a letter to faculty, staff, and students

Wednesday stating Coady International Institute faculty and staff were informed of planned program and structural changes. MacDonald said the Coady has been running a deficit for a number of years. He said they don’t want to continue in such a manner as it would hurt the quality and the reputation of the Coady if a financial structure is not put in place to allow for future sustainability.

MacDonald said the university is making an offer to staff at the Coady to determine if any are interested in a voluntary departure from the institute. He said this will give the university a better look at the cost challenges going forward. It will be a couple of weeks before the results of the ask come back, with MacDonald noting it’s an important decision for anyone who is close to retirement or looking at other job opportunities.

In the event the university isn’t able to reduce staffing costs in this manner, MacDonald said they will be faced with laying people off.

MacDonald said the university is committed to the Coady’s long-term sustainability, adding that’s what they’re setting up to do.

As far as program changes, MacDonald said the Diploma in Development Leadership will not be offered this year but they look forward to being able to re-launch it in 2020.