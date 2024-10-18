Coady’s Place Affordable Housing Complex in New Glasgow Expanding

Coady’s Place, an affordable housing complex at the former Tara Motel in New Glasgow in expanding.

Coady’s Place will be adding 20 new units in Phase 2 of its development; 15 will be affordable. There will be a combination of studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

Coady’s Place, operated by the Nova Scotia Cooperative Council opened two years ago with 36 units.

Central Nova MP and Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government is supporting the expansion.