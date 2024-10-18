Listen Live

Coady’s Place Affordable Housing Complex in New Glasgow Expanding

Oct 18, 2024 | Local News

Coady’s Place, an affordable housing complex at the former Tara Motel in New Glasgow in expanding.
Coady’s Place will be adding 20 new units in Phase 2 of its development; 15 will be affordable.  There will be a combination of studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

Premier Tim Houston tours model unit of Coady’s Place in May, 2022 with Nova Scotia Co-operative Council President and CEO Dianne Kelderman (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Coady’s Place, operated by the Nova Scotia Cooperative Council opened two years ago with 36 units.
Central Nova MP and Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government is supporting the expansion.
The Province is providing a $1.5 million towards the construction of the new units, while the Cooperative Council is providing $305,583 in land and cash equity


