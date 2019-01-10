Coastal K9 Rescue Society to Continue

A local dog rescue group received some good news this week.

On January 6, Coastal K9 Rescue Society head Raylene Dewan issued a post on the society’s Facebook page stating the society was on the verge of closing due to a lack of volunteers and fosters. On January 9, Dewan said things changed after making the post. She said the society’s Website wasn’t working properly and they weren’t receiving adoption or foster forms. Dewan said they have someone working on the site, adding they received an influx of foster applications and people wanting to help out.

In the past six months, Dewan said she’s had multiple fosters at her home, including pitbulls, a dobermen, and others because no fosters were available. She said those dogs are all in foster homes now.

Dewan set up Coastal K9 in August 2016. She thanked everyone who reached out to help.