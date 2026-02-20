Coastal Nova Scotia Accepting Nominations for Coastal Nova Scotia’s Buoy Awards

Coastal Nova Scotia is still accepting nominations for the 2025 edition of the Buoy Awards.

The official closing date is February 20, but Coastal Nova Scotia managing director Cindy MacKinnon said they will still accept nominations for the awards until Wednesday.

Award categories include Destination Marketing, Visitor Services, Events, Partnerships, as well as the Ambassador award.

The Buoy awards gala is set for Thursday, April 16 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Interested parties can forward nominations to kelyn@coastalnovascotia.ca. Nominators are asked to include the name of the business or individual, their contact information, and reasons why you want to nominate them. More information can be found on Nova Scotia’s Northumberland Shore Facebook page