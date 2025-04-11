Coastal Nova Scotia honours Local Tourism with the Buoy Awards

Excelllence in local tourism was recognized at a gala in New Glasgow last night.

Coastal Nova Scotia handed out its annual Buoy Awards at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Destination Marketing Buoy was presented to Nova Scotia Summer Fest, while Discover the Strait received the Buoy for Visitor Services. The recipient of the Partnership Buoy is New Brooklyn Media; and the Event Buoy was given to The Jubilee.

The Ambassador Buoy went to Anne Marie Bagnall, owner of Seawind Landing Country Inn. Bagnall is a member of the Guysborough County Tourism Association, a director with the Guysborough District Business Partnership and sits on Coastal Nova Scotia’s Board of Directors.

The gala also honoured five people with CEO recognitions, Community Excellence Optimizers. The recipients include Steven Eadie with Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey, Roger Williams of J. R. Fishers Limited, Beanie’s Bistro’s Tammie Vautor, Valerie Ferguson with Sobeys Westside and sports ambassador Henry Green.