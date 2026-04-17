Coastal Nova Scotia Presents Annual Buoy Awards

Excellence in local tourism was recognized at a gala in New Glasgow Thursday night.

Coastal Nova Scotia presented its annual Buoy Awards at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Event Award was given to the Antigonish Highland Games. The Parnership Award went to the Guysborough District Business Partnership. Receiving the Services Award was the Glasgow Square Theatre.

The Destination Award recipient this year is the Riverside International Speedway, while Alex Theriault received the Ambassador Award.

Community Excellence Optimizer Recognitions were presented to the Pictou Landing First Nation Mawio’mi, Terry MacDonald of Sherbrooke Village, Henderson Paris of Run Against Racism, Emma MacDonald of Justamere Cafe and Joe Jellow of Jellow Holdings Limited