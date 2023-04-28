Coastal Nova Scotia Recognizes Tourism Excellence with Annual Buoys Awards

Coastal Nova Scotia honoured excellence in tourism with its annual Buoys Awards at a gala in

New Glasgow last night.

There were three recipients of the Buoys Partnership Award, presented to an individual or group that has demonstrated the true meaning of partnership in advancing tourism. The winners are ArtWorks East, the Guysborough Waterfront, and the New Glasgow Farmers Market.

The Buoys Event Award, recognizing an attraction that created engaging experiences and drawn outside visitation to their community goes to the inaugural Antigonish Jazz Festival.

The Buoys Visitor Services Award, for a business or individual who has demonstrated service above and beyond to a guest or group of guests was presented to Steinhart Distillery.

The Buoys Marketing Award, recognizing excellence in marketing in the tourism industry was presented to the Marmalade Motel.

The Buoys Ambassador Award recipient is Kent Corbett.

Also receiving a Buoys award was 989XFM, recognizing 80 years of broadcasting and their continuing support of Coastal Nova Scotia.

The keynote speaker for the evening was former NHL player and currently the Dean of the School of Hospitality and Business at Ontario’s Algonquin College, Jim Kyte.