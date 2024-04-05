Coastal Nova Scotia Salutes Excellence in Tourism with Buoy Awards

Coastal Nova Scotia recognized excellence in tourism with its annual Buoys Awards at a gala in New Glasgow last night.

There were two recipients of the Buoys Partnership Award, presented to an individual or group that has demonstrated the true meaning of partnership and advancing tourism. The winners are Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation and St. FX University.

The Buoys Visitor Services Award, for a business or individual who has demonstrated service above and beyond to a guest or group of guests was presented to Pictou 2023.

Pictou 2023 was also a recipient along with the Kioto Grand Slam of Curling 2023 of the Buoys Event Award, recognizing an attraction that created engaging experiences and drawn outside visitation to their community.

Capturing the Buoys Destination Marketing Award was the Stan Rogers Folk Festival.

The Buoys Awards also introduced a new award this year. The Community Excellence Optimizer Award given to someone that goes above and beyond with exceptional service that leaves a lasting impression all who visit our shores. Inaugural winners this year are Kara Allen of Destination Eastern and Northumberland shores , Ann Marie Tozer of the Claymore Inn, Donnie Fraser of Sherbrooke Garage and Jude Avery of Larry’s River Acadian Community.