A coastal planning consultation for six local municipalities called Coastal Conversations includes an online survey open until December 18. The survey, which covers six municipalities including the counties of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria and the towns of Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury, is coordinated by the Eastern District Planning Commission with support from Dillon Consulting, with funding from the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities’ Coastal Planning Support Program and the province.

Those with questions are advised to call the Eastern District Planning Commission at 902-625-5361. The plan is to share the findings with all six municipalities in the spring of 2027.

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is inviting residents to attend upcoming community drop-in sessions to learn more about how local coastlines and rivers may change in the future. Attendees will be able to view maps showing potential future changes to our coastlines and rivers, ask questions and share thoughts on what matters most to you and your community, and provide feedback.

The three sessions are set for 4-6 pm at the Port Bickerton Community Centre on November 30, 1-3 on December 1 at the Liscomb Legion, and from 5-7 at the Sherbrooke Village Exhibit Centre on December 1. All sessions are free, and residents are welcome to drop in at any time.