Cocaine seized during traffic stop in Inverness County

This morning at approximately 6:20 AM, the Inverness District RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 105. As a result of the traffic stop, a 44 year old man from Caribou Marsh was arrested for drug possession.

The RCMP were able to seize 160 grams of cocaine, along with other drug paraphernalia. The man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in December, on a charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.