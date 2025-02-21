Coldest Night of the Year for Naomi Society Planned for Saturday

The Noami Society is putting the final touches on its weekend fund-raiser, the Coldest Night of the Year.

This event, to be held on Saturday, will kick off a capital campaign to raise funds for a new facility for women and children fleeing violence. The facility will include 8 to 10 second stage housing units.

Patrick McKenna, the Naomi Society’s Second Stage Housing Coordinator says plans are going well; with close to $50,000 raised through 150 walkers and 40 teams.

McKenna says he’s pleased with the response from the local community.

McKenna says registration will begin at 4 o’clock on Saturday at Antigonish Market Square.

A second Coldest Night of the Year will held this weekend, also on Saturday in Pictou County, in support of the Pictou County Roots for Youth Society. Roots for Youth offers emergency shelter and supportive housing for youth 12-26. It gets underway at 4 pm Saturday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre