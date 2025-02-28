Coldest Night of the Year fund-raiser for Naomi Society a Success

The Naomi Society’s recent fund-raiser, the Coldest Night of the Year, has been declared a success.

Patrick McKenna, the society’s Second Stage Housing Coordinator, says the event raised $60,000. More than 200 walkers participated, 42 teams took part and over 842 individual donations were received.

McKenna says the Coldest Night of the Year far exceeded their initial expectations.

McKenna says 50 volunteers were involved in the event. He thanks the staff team at the Naomi Society who put it together along with the Board of Directors.

This event officially kicked off a capital campaign to raise funds for a new facility for women and children fleeing violence. The facility will include 8 to 10 second stage housing units.