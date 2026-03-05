Coldest Night of the Year Fund-raiser in Antigonish for Naomi Society Raises $95,000

Organizers behind the Coldest Night of the Year event in Antigonish called it a success.

Patrick McKenna, the housing and fund coordinator for the Naomi Society, said it was a great night, with 333 walkers and 57 teams, along with over 40 volunteers, raising $95,000.

McKenna said they are still taking donations until the end of March to reach their goal of $100,000. He thanked all of the sponsors. He said people looking to still donate can look up Coldest Night of the Year Antigonish online or people can write a cheque and mail it in or contact McKenna at 902-318-2745.

McKenna thanked the community for stepping up and supporting the event.