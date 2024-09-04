Coline Morrow Seeks Seat on Antigonish Town Council

Antigonish native Coline Morrow has announced her candidacy for town council in next month’s municipal election. Morrow has raised a family in the town and has had a law practice for 27 years.

Morrow says her priorities include careful attention to critical infrastructure, including water, sewer and roads, and supporting a viable and attractive Main Street.

Morrow also stresses the need for cooperation and communications with residents and businesses and other levels of government to ensure the growth and prosperity of the Town. Morrow says as she campaigns, she wants to hear priorities of residents.