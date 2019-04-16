Colleen Cameron to received Patrick C. Hanley Community Building Award from Antigonish Chamber of Commerce

Colleen Cameron is this recipient of the 2019 Patrick C. Hanley Community Builder Award. The

chamber will honour Cameron at the chamber’s president’s dinner on April 24.

Cameron is chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. The award is offered to a community leader, entrepreneur or employee who has demonstrated compassion for their fellow citizen, is dedicated to a cause, an organization, and/or a vision that is important to him/her and the community at large, and demonstrates high standards for volunteering and community development.