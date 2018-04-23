Colours of Town of Antigonish flowers in Baskets and Planters Celebrate Special Olympics National Games This Summer
Posted at 8:19 am on April 23, 2018 | Filed Under: News
The Town of Antigonish is linking the flower arrangements in planters and hanging baskets in the community this year with the municipal unit’s hosting of
Logo of the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish
the Special Olympics National Summer Games. The chair of the Town’s Beautification Committee, Andrew Murray, says they have decided to use the same colours found in the logo for the national games this year.
The planters and baskets will begin appearing on town streets in early June. Murray says it’s also encouraging gardeners to incorporate the same colours for their flowers this year for a unified look.