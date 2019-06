Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis got some good news ahead of this weekend’s NHL draft. Ellis was one of five goalies selected to take part in the National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp Roster. Ellis played last season with the Rimouski Oceanic.

The players will be split into two squads and will play four games at the camp in plymouth, Michigan, running from July 27 to August 4. The Canadians will play four games, taking on the US twice and Finland and Sweden.