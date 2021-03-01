Colten Ellis Signs Three Year Contract with St. Louis Blues

The NHL’s St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Colten Ellis of River Denys to a three-year entry level contract. In announcing the signing, the Blues say the contract will begin with the 2021-22 season. The 20-year-old Ellis, who plays with the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders was drafted by St. Louis in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

This season in 17 games with the Islanders, Ellis has posted a 16-1-and-0 record. He leads the league in wins, while his 1.89 goal-against average ranks second in the QMJHL and has a .922 save percentage, which is third in the Q.

In four seasons in the league he has a 96-31-11 record with a career 2.35 goals-against average and a .911 save-percentage in 146 career games