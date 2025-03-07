Colton Ellis of River Denys Signs New Contract with St. Louis Blues

The NHL’s St. Louis Blues have agreed on a two year, two-way contract with goaltender Colten Ellis of River Denys.

The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $175,00 in the AHL for next season and $775,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL in 2026-27.

Ellis was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round of the 2019 draft.

This season, Ellis has made 31 appearances for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and shares third in the AHL overall with 19 wins and ranks second with a .926 save percentage and 11th with a 2.41 goals against average