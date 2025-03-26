Commemorative Garden Planned to honour the Legacy of the Aberdeen Hospital School of Nursing

The Aberdeen Hospital Archives Society, in partnership with the Aberdeen Hospital Auxiliary, Nursing History Nova Scotia, Aberdeen Health Foundation, and the Nova Scotia Health Authority, hosted a sod turning for the Echoes of Healing Commemorative Garden project on March 21. A release states the garden is set to commemorate the Aberdeen Hospital Schools of Nursing, Radiology and Laboratory Technology and their graduates

Kim Chisholm, a member of the Archive society, said plans for the garden started before covid. She said they wanted to organize the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Aberdeen School of Nursing. After partnering with the Aberdeen Health Foundation, and the Nova Scotia Health Authority, they started thinking about creating a space where people could rest and find respite.

Former student and committee member Cathy Gibson and her family donated $5,000 in honour of past graduates, while the Aberdeen Health Foundation committed $50,000. The project is now halfway to its $100,000 goal and set to open on September 4, 2025.

People wanting to donate can do so online through CanadaHelps or by cheque made payable to the Aberdeen Hospital Auxiliary at:

Aberdeen Hospital Archives

c/o Barbara Young

PO Box 1582, Stellarton, NS

B0K 1S0