Commission established by Province to examine new Electoral Boundaries for Cheticamp Area

The Nova Scotia government has established a commission to examine new provincial electoral boundaries for the Cheticamp area.

Kenneth Deveau of Comeauville, Digby County will lead the commission. There are two local representatives on the 10 member commission; Martin Chiasson of Cheticamp and Glenn Graham of Southside Harbour, Antigonish County.

The electoral boundaries commission must submit an interim report by August 29th and a final report by January 30th of next year.

The commission will hold public hearings before it files its interim report and again before its final report is submitted.

The province currently has 55 electoral districts in the province, including exceptional ridings for Preston, Clare, Argyle and Richmond.