Commissioned Art Work “Journey” Pays Tribute to the Sisters of St. Martha in Antigonish and Beyond

It’s a tangible recognition of a new stage in the life of the Sisters of St. Martha in Antigonish. At a special ceremony Tuesday at the new home for the Sisters

of St. Martha, at Martha Place at Shannex Parkland, a large piece of art was unveiled. It was commissioned by the Town and County of Antigonish, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation and St. FX University. The five panel art work, called “Journey” by Anna Syperek, shows an unending road that passes by many familiar scenes, including farmland where many of the sisters grew up, to St. FX University, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, the Bethany Motherhouse, fishing villages, to a big city and the mountains to depict the wide reach of the work of the Sisters. Congregation leader, Sister Brendalee Boisvert says the depiction of the unending road is fitting of how the Martha’s see themselves.