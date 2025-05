As the Town of New Glasgow continues to mark its 150th anniversary, a commissioned watercolour painting was unveiled before the monthly meeting of council.

Created by New Glasgow artist Steve Cleroux, the 11 x 14 painting is of the historic Town Hall, and will be on display in the Town Hall and showcased throughout this year’s celebrations. Cleroux has also given the town rights to use images of the painting on commemorative pieces, in publications and promotions.